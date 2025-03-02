Disappointing draw as Van Persie debuts in charge of Feyenoord

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands : Robin van Persie made a disappointing debut as coach of Feyenoord as they were held to a goalless draw at home by NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie on Saturday.

Van Persie was named last weekend as new coach of Feyenoord after last month’s sacking of the Dane Brian Priske.

The 41-year-old Van Persie’s storied playing carer began and ended at Feyenoord and he received a warm welcome on his return to De Kuip, where had been a youth team coach until the end of last season, when he left for a first head coach job at Hereenveen.

Feyenoord paid to get back Van Persie, who also played at Arsenal and Manchester United and scored a record 50 goals in 102 appearances for the Netherlands.

The draw left Feyenoord in fourth place in the standings, missing out on a chance to go above Utrecht into third place.

Feyenoord‘s home draw followed defeat for champions PSV Eindhoven at Go Ahead Eagles on Saturday, which means Ajax Amsterdam can go eight points clear if they win at Almere City on Sunday.

Van Persie and Feyenoord now turn their attention to their Champions League last-16 tie against Inter Milan. They host the Italian giants in the first leg on Wednesday.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; editing by Pritha Sarkar)