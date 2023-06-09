Logo
Disney to offer free mobile streaming of cricket in India like rival JioCinema
FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with displayed "Disney" logo is seen on the keyboard in front of displayed "Streaming service" words in this illustration taken March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

09 Jun 2023 03:44PM (Updated: 09 Jun 2023 03:49PM)
:Walt Disney Co's Hotstar will offer free streaming of cricket tournaments in India on mobile devices, a move similar to its top rival JioCinema, as it aims to court more users in the cricket-crazy country.

Hotstar on Friday said it will offer the Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup tournaments at no cost to users.

The company lost the streaming rights for the highly popular Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament to Reliance Industries' JioCinema earlier this year.

Research firm CLSA estimated that Hotstar's subscriber base shrank by nearly 5 million users following the move.

JioCinema, which made the tournament free to watch, clocked a record 1.47 billion digital views in the first weekend of the tournament.

While JioCinema is preparing to start charging users for its content, it plans to keep IPL streaming free, Jyoti Deshpande, president of Reliance's media and content business, told Bloomberg in an April Interview.

Source: Reuters

