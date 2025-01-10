Logo
Sport

Disney's live sports joint venture Venu Sports to be discontinued
Sport

FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

10 Jan 2025 09:58PM
Venu Sports, the live sports joint venture, between Walt Disney, Fox and Warner Bros Discovery will be discontinued, the companies said on Friday.

The media companies had planned to launch Venu Sports, which would combine thousands of live professional and collegiate sporting events into a single app. The new service was scheduled to debut last year.

The U.S. Justice Department and 16 U.S. states said in court filings last year that they support a court order won by FuboTV in August that temporarily blocked Walt Disney, Fox and Warner Bros Discovery from launching a competing sports streaming venture.

Source: Reuters

