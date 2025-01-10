Disney's live sports joint venture Venu Sports to be discontinued

Venu Sports, the live sports joint venture, between Walt Disney, Fox and Warner Bros Discovery will be discontinued, the companies said on Friday.

The media companies had planned to launch Venu Sports, which would combine thousands of live professional and collegiate sporting events into a single app. The new service was scheduled to debut last year.

The U.S. Justice Department and 16 U.S. states said in court filings last year that they support a court order won by FuboTV in August that temporarily blocked Walt Disney, Fox and Warner Bros Discovery from launching a competing sports streaming venture.