Distraught Hadjar gets words of support from Hamilton's dad

MELBOURNE : Distraught and embarrassed Formula One rookie Isack Hadjar was consoled by Lewis Hamilton's father when the French driver's Australian Grand Prix debut ended before the season-opening race had started on Sunday.

The Racing Bulls driver, who had qualified 11th and best of the rookie crop, crashed his car backwards into the wall on the formation lap at a wet and slippery Albert Park track.

Anthony Hamilton, in Melbourne for his seven-times world champion son's Ferrari debut, put an arm around Hadjar's shoulder when the shell-shocked 20-year-old returned to the paddock - helmet still on - and offered some crumbs of comfort.

"He told me to keep my head high, and be proud. He did say I did well yesterday. It was a nice gesture from him," said Hadjar of the exchange.

"These cars, in these conditions, they just snap so fast that it's unsaveable. I couldn't get the grip back. I tried to save it but it was just...," he told Sky Sports television.

"I knew it was going to be tricky. Even on the laps to the grid I was like 'Oh yeah, this is tricky but definitely driveable' but... I'm just sorry for the team right now and my close ones watching the race. It's just embarrassing."

Sky Sports commentator Martin Brundle suspected the youngster had been "crying his eyes out" after a crash that forced the start to be aborted.

"It's a lifelong commitment; you've done karting, junior racing, the family sacrifices. He's a Formula One driver (at last) and boom! He's had a very silly mistake," added the Briton.

Hadjar was one of six drivers on the 20-strong grid starting a season for the first time and one of four rookies who failed to finish.

Alpine's Jack Doohan, Red Bull's Liam Lawson and Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto all hit trouble with only Mercedes's Andrea Kimi Antonelli - a stunning fourth from 16th on the grid - and Haas's Oliver Bearman making it to the chequered flag.

"He will learn from this and turn his frustration into good energy for the next race," said Racing Bulls principal Laurent Mekies.

"We will be here to support him over the next few days before Shanghai and not let this cloud all the positives we can take from this weekend."