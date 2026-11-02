Logo
Logo

Sport

'Distraught' Russell excused media duties after Antonelli takes F1 title
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

'Distraught' Russell excused media duties after Antonelli takes F1 title

'Distraught' Russell excused media duties after Antonelli takes F1 title
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - November 1, 2026 Mercedes' George Russell in action during the race REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
'Distraught' Russell excused media duties after Antonelli takes F1 title
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - November 1, 2026 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates after becoming the 2026 Formula One World Champion REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
'Distraught' Russell excused media duties after Antonelli takes F1 title
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - November 1, 2026 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates after becoming the 2026 Formula One World Champion REUTERS/Raquel Cunha TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
02 Nov 2026 10:00AM (Updated: 02 Nov 2026 10:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY, Nov 1 : Mercedes excused George Russell from post-race media duties on Sunday with team boss Toto Wolff saying his driver was distraught after a Mexico City Grand Prix that crowned 20-year-old teammate Kimi Antonelli as Formula One's youngest champion.

Russell, who was summoned to see the stewards by the governing FIA, finished sixth after making a good start from the front row but suffered "an unexpected lack of deployment" on the opening straight that cost him several places.

Wolff said the Briton, who also collected a 10-second penalty for a collision with Red Bull's Isack Hadjar, had already left the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. 

The FIA then fined the team €5,000 ($5,579).

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"I saw George after the race and obviously he's distraught about the situation," said Wolff. "It was a great show of sportsmanship to go and see Kimi (afterwards)... I know as a sports person that he is going through such a hard time.

"So I saw him and for a racing driver this is a catastrophic moment. And maybe today the race was a little bit a picture of his season. This was a race for him to win. We had the pace in the car and we let him down on the first straight. 

"I'm very much with him at the moment. I've been in situations where it's very difficult to cope. So his not doing the media work or leaving the track is absolutely understandable."

Russell was Antonelli's closest rival before Sunday's race, albeit 123 points behind, but slipped to fourth in the drivers' standings with Red Bull's race winner Max Verstappen moving up to second overall and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton maintaining third place with the runner-up position on track.

Before the season started, Russell had been favourite for the title as the more experienced driver and a race winner whereas Antonelli had a tough debut in 2025 and had yet to win in Formula One.

The Italian has won nine of the 19 races so far this season.

($1 = 0.8962 euros)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement