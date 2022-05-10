Logo
Sport

Singapore diver Fong Kay Yian lands 3m springboard bronze at 31st SEA Games
Sport

Singapore diver Fong Kay Yian lands 3m springboard bronze at 31st SEA Games

Singapore diver Fong Kay Yian lands 3m springboard bronze at 31st SEA Games

Fong Kay Yian competes in the women's 3m springboard event at the 31st SEA Games. (Photo: Andy Chua/SportSG)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
10 May 2022 05:36PM (Updated: 10 May 2022 05:36PM)
HANOI: Singapore diver Fong Kay Yian clinched a bronze medal in the women's 3m springboard finals at the 31st SEA Games on Tuesday (May 10).

The event, held at the Aquatics Sports Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, saw Malaysia's Ng Yan Yee winning gold. Ng's compatriot Ong Ker Ying finished with silver.

The medal is Singapore's second of the diving competition after 17-year-old Avvir Tham took silver on Monday in the men's 1m springboard finals. Tham's medal was Singapore's first at this edition of the Games.

This is Fong's third event of the Games. 

On Sunday, she finished fifth in the women's 1m springboard finals. 

Fong then combined with Ashlee Tan on Monday to finish third in the women’s 3m synchronised springboard finals. As only three pairs of divers competed in the event, no bronze medal was awarded to Fong and Tan.

Catch the 31st SEA Games Vietnam 2021 LIVE on meWATCH. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/seagames and get into the action with Mediacorp. Or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: CNA/mt(ta)

