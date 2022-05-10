Singapore diver Fong Kay Yian lands 3m springboard bronze at 31st SEA Games

HANOI: Singapore diver Fong Kay Yian clinched a bronze medal in the women's 3m springboard finals at the 31st SEA Games on Tuesday (May 10).
The event, held at the Aquatics Sports Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, saw Malaysia's Ng Yan Yee winning gold. Ng's compatriot Ong Ker Ying finished with silver.
The medal is Singapore's second of the diving competition after 17-year-old Avvir Tham took silver on Monday in the men's 1m springboard finals. Tham's medal was Singapore's first at this edition of the Games.
This is Fong's third event of the Games.
On Sunday, she finished fifth in the women's 1m springboard finals.
Fong then combined with Ashlee Tan on Monday to finish third in the women’s 3m synchronised springboard finals. As only three pairs of divers competed in the event, no bronze medal was awarded to Fong and Tan.
