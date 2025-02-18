Diving is killing football, says Atalanta's Gasperini ahead of Brugge clash

Atalanta go into their Champions League playoff second leg against Club Brugge a goal down after conceding a controversial late penalty in the first game, and manager Gian Piero Gasperini said on Monday that diving is killing the sport.

Brugge's Gustaf Nilsson fell to the ground in added time after Isak Hien's hand barely grazed his face, and Nilsson then converted from the spot to earn his side a 2-1 home win in the first leg of their knockout phase playoff.

Gasperini was furious after the game in Belgium, and also criticised VAR decisions following a 1-1 draw with Torino earlier this month.

Those in charge of Italian football have spoken recently of the possibility of introducing a VAR on call system, similar to tennis where players can challenge an umpire's decision, but Gasperini is not in favour.

"I am against this solution because it would slow down the game even more, which is already very slow by virtue of the many whistles that are blown," Gasperini told Sky Sports ahead of Tuesday's return leg with Brugge.

"It would increase the controversy even more. There are four referees, three at VAR and that seems like a lot to me.

"Simulations must be fought, because they kill football. These are things that can knock you out and you have to be clear about contacts. Technology must also give answers and take responsibility for making judgements."

Gasperini hopes to be able to use forward Ademola Lookman at some stage against Brugge. The Nigerian has scored four Champions League goals and 10 in Serie A this season, but has missed the last six games with a knee injury.

"We happened to have Lookman out in this period, which coincided with fewer goals and we lacked something in the attacking phase," Gasperini said.

"Now he seems to have recovered. My intention is to bring him to the bench and use him in view of possible extra time. It is important that he is well."