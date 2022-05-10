Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Diving: Birthday medal for Jonathan Chan after combining with Max Lee for silver at 31st SEA games
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Diving: Birthday medal for Jonathan Chan after combining with Max Lee for silver at 31st SEA games

Diving: Birthday medal for Jonathan Chan after combining with Max Lee for silver at 31st SEA games

Jonathan Chan and Max Lee competing in the men's 10m platform synchronised springboard finals. (Photo: Andy Chua/SportSG)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
10 May 2022 06:39PM (Updated: 10 May 2022 06:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI: Diver Jonathan Chan clinched a medal on his birthday in the final competition of his career at the 31st SEA Games as he combined with 14-year-old Max Lee to clinch silver in the men's 10m synchronised platform final on Tuesday (May 10).

Held at the Aquatics Sports Palace in Hanoi, the event was won by Malaysia's Jellson Jabillin and Hanis Nazirul Jaya Surya. Vietnam's Tu Dang Hoang and Quang Dat Nguyen finished in 3rd.

At age 14, Lee is Team Singapore's youngest competitor at the Games. He was making his Games debut.

Chan, who was celebrating his 25th birthday on Tuesday, had previously made history for Singapore by being the first local diver to qualify for the Olympics. He finished 26th out of 29 divers in the men’s 10m platform preliminary round in Tokyo.

Chan and Lee's silver is Singapore's third diving medal of the Games and third medal overall.

Avvir Tham clinched a silver in the men's 1m springboard finals on Sunday, while Fong Kay Yian took bronze in the women's 3m springboard finals earlier in the day.

Catch the 31st SEA Games Vietnam 2021 LIVE on meWATCH. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/seagames and get into the action with Mediacorp. Or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: CNA/mt(ta)

Related Topics

diving SEA Games 2021

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us