Diving: Birthday medal for Jonathan Chan after combining with Max Lee for silver at 31st SEA games

HANOI: Diver Jonathan Chan clinched a medal on his birthday in the final competition of his career at the 31st SEA Games as he combined with 14-year-old Max Lee to clinch silver in the men's 10m synchronised platform final on Tuesday (May 10).

Held at the Aquatics Sports Palace in Hanoi, the event was won by Malaysia's Jellson Jabillin and Hanis Nazirul Jaya Surya. Vietnam's Tu Dang Hoang and Quang Dat Nguyen finished in 3rd.

At age 14, Lee is Team Singapore's youngest competitor at the Games. He was making his Games debut.

Chan, who was celebrating his 25th birthday on Tuesday, had previously made history for Singapore by being the first local diver to qualify for the Olympics. He finished 26th out of 29 divers in the men’s 10m platform preliminary round in Tokyo.

Chan and Lee's silver is Singapore's third diving medal of the Games and third medal overall.

Avvir Tham clinched a silver in the men's 1m springboard finals on Sunday, while Fong Kay Yian took bronze in the women's 3m springboard finals earlier in the day.