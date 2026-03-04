Diving-World Aquatics pledge return to Zapopan 'in the future' after cancelled event

March 3 : World Aquatics said they would return to Zapopan, Mexico at some point in the future, declining to announce a rescheduled date for the March 5-8 Diving World Cup event that had to be cancelled due to security concerns in the region.

Mexico's sports chief Rommel Pacheco had said on Saturday that the event would be rescheduled. However, the sport's governing body said in a statement on Tuesday, following their Montreal event at the weekend, simply that they would return in the future.

World Aquatics Director General Brent Nowicki praised Aquatics Mexico, CODE Jalisco, and the Mexican government for their work hosting the sport previously in Zapopan.

"We already know from our experience there last year that they have a great facility and a great team. We are looking forward to going back in the future," he said.

Pacheco joined athletes and leaders in person to extend a formal invitation to return. "It has been a real pleasure to hear from divers about how much they enjoyed their time in Jalisco," Pacheco said.

The Zapopan stop scheduled for March 5-8 had to be cancelled due to the violence that affected the region after the capture and death of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera known as "El Mencho".