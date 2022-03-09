Logo
Djokovic added to Indian Wells draw, unclear if he can enter US-tournament organisers
Djokovic added to Indian Wells draw, unclear if he can enter US-tournament organisers

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP 500 - Dubai Tennis Championships - The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - February 24, 2022 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his quarter final match against Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

09 Mar 2022 07:53AM (Updated: 09 Mar 2022 07:53AM)
Indian Wells organisers said on Tuesday that world number two Novak Djokovic had been placed in the tournament's draw but that it was unclear if he would be permitted to enter the country.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner has refused to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine and previously said he was prepared to miss tournaments as a consequence.

"Novak Djokovic is on the tournament entry list, and therefore is placed into the draw today. We are currently in communication with his team," Indian Wells organisers wrote on Twitter.

"However, it has not been determined if he will participate in the event by getting CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) approval to enter the country."

The CDC website as of March 3 indicated that non-U.S. citizens who are not immigrants must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in order to travel by air to the U.S.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

