Djokovic, Alcaraz on collision course in Indian Wells draw

INDIAN WELLS, California : Carlos Alcaraz could run into Novak Djokovic in the quarter-final stage in his quest for a rare Indian Wells "three-peat," while defending women's champion Iga Swiatek also faces a tough test, according to the draw released on Monday.

Djokovic beat the Spaniard to reach the Australian Open semi-final in January and is hoping he can become only the third man to claim 100 career singles titles when the main draw of the tournament kicks off on Wednesday in the California desert.

The Serb, who got a first-round bye, will hope to have put recent injury concerns behind him as he kicks off his campaign at the 1000-level event against a qualifier or Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios.

The men's draw could also see German top seed Alexander Zverev play against rival Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in a potential quarter-final meeting, while 2022 champion and home hope Taylor Fritz may run into Russian Andrey Rublev in the final eight.

On the women's side, Polish second seed Swiatek was on a quarter-final collision course with Zheng Qinwen months after the Chinese seventh seed knocked her out in the Olympic semi-final.

Top seeded Aryna Sabalenka will hope to bounce back after a pair of early exits from Doha and Dubai last month with Italian Jasmine Paolini potentially standing between her and the semi-final stage.

A tantalising all-American quarter-final clash could be in the cards after 2023 U.S. Open winner Coco Gauff and newly minted Australian Open champion Madison Keys were pulled into the same half of the draw.

Each hope to end an American women's Indian Wells trophy drought, with 24 years since Serena Williams last won.