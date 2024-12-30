Djokovic and Kyrgios delight on doubles debut in Brisbane

BRISBANE :Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios enthralled fans on their debut as a doubles team on Monday, riding a massive wave of support to secure a 6-4 6-7(4) (10-8) win over Alexander Erler and Andreas Mies at the Brisbane International.

The former foes have developed a close friendship during the last couple of years and their camaraderie was on full display at a packed Pat Rafter Arena as the crowd chanted their names and created an electric atmosphere.

"I want to thank Nick for playing," Djokovic said.

"He said the other day that it should be a pleasure to play with him, and it is. I'm glad to share the court with him on his comeback. I haven't played too many doubles matches ... in the last five years so whatever Nick was saying, I was following."

Australian Kyrgios, returning to tour-level action after more than 18 months out due to knee, foot and wrist injuries, showed no signs of rust as he almost single-handedly won the opening game with his booming serve.

"What a game I played, huh?" Djokovic joked with courtside fans after the Serb hit a volley that clinched it.

Both players revved up the crowd en route to claiming the first set with a break as Djokovic hit a backhand winner around the net and then produced a neat lob that left Kyrgios amazed.

"I was actually surprised that he doubted himself a little bit in some moments," Kyrgios said. "I was like 'brother, you're the greatest of all time, go for it and do what you got to do'."

It was a far cry from when Kyrgios had labelled Djokovic a "tool" and "boneheaded" during the COVID pandemic, before their friendship blossomed.

Kyrgios said he did not want to take anything for granted in his comeback.

"I was just looking around at all the fans, this beautiful stadium. My comeback, this injury has been brutal ... I don't know how many Aussie summers I've got left.

"I was loving the energy. I'm so happy to be back out here. We promised we'd do this one time before either he goes or I go. So I'm glad we're still alive (in the doubles)."

Kyrgios and Djokovic celebrated like schoolboys when the maverick Australian pulled off an audacious shot between his legs midway through the second set but Erler and Mies pulled level in the contest to force a match tiebreak.

With the crowd getting increasingly raucous, Djokovic took them to match point with two big serves before Kyrgios settled it with an ace.

In the singles event, Australia's Jordan Thompson battled from a set down to stun Italy's Matteo Berrettini 3-6 6-3 6-4 while defending champion Grigor Dimitrov got past qualifier Yannick Hanfmann 7-6(5) 6-3.

Third seed Holger Rune fell 7-5 6-3 against Jiri Lehecka in a big blow to his preparations for the Australian Open that will begin on Jan. 12.

OSAKA ADVANCES

Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka sealed a 6-4 6-4 win over Israel's Lina Glushko in Auckland on her return from a back issue that forced her out of several Asian tournaments and the Billie Jean King Cup towards the end of last season.

The former world number one has struggled for consistency on tour since her return from a maternity break at the beginning of 2024 and is currently ranked 57.

But Osaka was far too strong for Glushko, who had to endure loud chants from anti-Israel protesters outside the stadium.

Osaka said on Sunday the 2025 season could determine how long she continues playing, insisting she was not a player who would "hang around" if her ranking did not improve.

"I have a lot of respect for all the players on tour, but the point of my life that I'm at right now, if I'm not above a certain ranking, I don't see myself playing for a while," the 27-year-old said.

"I'd rather spend time with my daughter if I'm not where I think I should be and where I feel like I can be."