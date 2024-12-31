Djokovic and Sabalenka win, Mpetshi Perricard aces Kyrgios test

BRISBANE, Australia : Novak Djokovic and Aryana Sabalenka began their season with straight set wins but Nick Kyrgios' return to singles action did not go according to his plans at the Brisbane International on Tuesday.

Djokovic tamed local favourite Rinky Hijikata 6-3 6-3 in what was the top seeded Serbian's first tour-level singles match since October.

A day after his doubles victory alongside Kyrgios, Djokovic was precise with his serve and groundstrokes as he outclassed Hijikata to set up a second round clash with Gael Monfils.

"I always expect myself to do well on the court," Djokovic said in an on-court interview.

"To start off the new season with a win, it's very important."

Earlier, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard fired 36 aces to beat Kyrgios 7-6(2) 6-7(4) 7-6(3) in a battle of big servers at the Pat Rafter Arena.

The 21-year-old struck eight forehand winners in the first set alone and served a game of aces to go 5-4 ahead in the third in what was Kyrgios' first tour-level match since a wrist surgery in September 2023.

Mpetshi Perricard claimed two mini-breaks in the decisive tie-break to claim victory showing tremendous poise under pressure.

"Playing against Nick was a good match for me..." said Mpetshi Perricard, who faces American fourth seed Frances Tiafoe next.

"It was very exciting to play this one, and I'm very happy to get the win. I knew it was going to be a serve match. I hope I will have a nice recovery and be back in two days."

Women's world number one Sabalenka sent an ominous warning on her season debut with a 6-4 6-0 demolition of Renata Zarazua.

The Belarusian has been working on her new groundstrokes and Mexican Zarazua found herself on the firing line as Sabalenka reeled off 23 winners and won 71 per cent of her service points.

"The first match is always a tricky one," said Sabalenka, who is coming off a stellar season and will begin her quest for a third Australian Open title later this month.

"It was a tricky start for me but I’m glad that I closed the first set. Then in the second set it felt like whatever I would do would work so I'm really happy with the first win of the season."

Armenian Elina Avanesyan pulled off a shock 6-3 1-6 6-2 win against fourth seed Paula Badosa to make the third round.