Djokovic and Swiatek face tricky tests as French Open third round begins

May 28 : The French Open kicks off its third round on Friday, with Novak Djokovic looking to continue his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam, while four-time champion Iga Swiatek will be tested by her Polish compatriot Magda Linette.

Three Ukrainian players will be in action in the women's singles as Elina Svitolina, Marta Kostyuk and Yuliia Starodubtseva look to make an impact at Roland Garros.

TOP MEN'S MATCH: JOAO FONSECA V NOVAK DJOKOVIC

With world number two Carlos Alcaraz absent due to injury and ailing top seed Jannik Sinner losing in the second round, Djokovic has one of the best chances in recent years to finally clinch his 25th Grand Slam title.

The Serbian, who turned 39 last week, has been steady through the first two rounds, winning both matches in four sets as his experience and versatility eventually overwhelmed his opponents.

But 19-year-old Fonseca, Djokovic's third-round opponent, is unlikely to bow to pressure in his dream match-up.

The Brazilian 28th seed faced both Sinner and Alcaraz in March. Fonseca pushed the world number one to the brink at the Indian Wells Open before Sinner managed to win both sets on tiebreaks.

Fonseca's fortitude under pressure was full displayed in the second round at Roland Garros, when he fought back from two sets down to beat Dino Prizmic.

"I always talk to my coach, like, I want to be in Novak's draw. I just want to have this experience in my life," Fonseca said.

"I mean, being in Roland Garros, third round, for me it's just a dream. I'm going to enjoy every moment playing against an idol, the GOAT of the sport... of course I'm going to respect him, but trying to make my best and win this match."

TOP WOMEN'S MATCH: LINETTE V SWIATEK

Third seed Swiatek has cruised through her first two matches in her quest for a fifth French Open crown but her error-prone performance in the second round will have next opponent Linette fancying her chances.

Linette, who has never gone beyond the third round at Roland Garros, shocked Swiatek at the Miami Open in March in a clinical defeat where the 34-year-old capitalised on the six-time Grand Slam winner's 40 unforced errors over three sets.

Swiatek made 38 unforced errors over two sets against Sara Bejlek in the second round in Paris, displaying chinks in her armour similar to those exploited by Linette earlier.

The world number three, however, is not worried.

"It was a tricky match in terms of the rhythm because Sara plays differently than most of the players. But I'm happy with the way I adjusted and how I was making decisions," Swiatek said.

KOSTYUK AND SVITOLINA LEAD UKRAINIAN CHARGE

When Ukrainian 15th seed Kostyuk beat Russian opponent Oksana Selekhmeteva in the first round on Sunday, just hours after a Russian missile had landed near her family home in Kyiv, she struggled to control her emotions.

“I felt sick just for the thought that if it was 100 metres closer, I probably wouldn’t have a mum and a sister today," Kostyuk said after the match.

"Tennis is a mental game but today it was something completely different. I didn’t know how my focus was going to be or if I would even be able to control my thoughts."

Four years after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine, the war remains a painful reality that Ukrainian competitors carry with them to every international event.

Seventh seed Svitolina, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals this year, said the people of Ukraine were a source of motivation after her dominant straight-sets win over Kaitlin Quevedo in the second round.

“The war in Ukraine really gave me a different perspective on life, and also my family (and) my daughter,” she added.

No Ukrainian player has ever won a French Open singles title. Svitolina, who has reached the quarter-finals five times, aims to change that.

Svitolina will face German Tamara Korpatsch in the third round on Friday, while Kostyuk will play Swiss Viktorija Golubic. Starodubtseva will also be in action, playing Wang Xiyu.

ORDER OF PLAY ON FRIDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER (play begins at 1000 GMT)

Magda Linette (Poland) v 3-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

8-Mirra Andreeva (Russia) v 27-Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic)

28-Joao Fonseca (Brazil) v 3-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Quentin Halys (France) v 2-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN (play begins at 0900 GMT)

Nuno Borges (Portugal) v 11-Andrey Rublev (Russia)

Jil Teichmann (Switzerland) v 10-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic)

7-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v Tamara Korpatsch (Germany)

15-Casper Ruud (Norway) v 24-Tommy Paul (U.S.)

COURT SIMONNE MATHIEU (play begins at 0900 GMT)

15-Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine) v Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland)

Alex Michelsen (U.S.) v 27-Rafael Jodar (Spain)

8-Alex De Minaur (Australia) v 26-Jakub Mensik (Czech Republic)

Peyton Stearns (U.S.) v 11-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland)