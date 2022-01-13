Explainer: What Novak Djokovic could face next in Australia visa fight

MELBOURNE: World no. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic is waiting to hear whether Australia will seek to cancel his visa for a second time, after being released from immigration detention three days ago when a court ruled he could stay.

Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke faces a tight timeframe to decide whether to exercise his power to cancel Djokovic's visa, as the Australian Open, the year's first tennis major, is due to start on Monday (Jan 17).

Following is an explainer on what could happen next, based on what Djokovic has said and information from two immigration lawyers: Maria Jockel, Global and National Immigration Leader at BDO Migration Services, and Jordan Tew, a partner at Hannan Tew Lawyers.

IS THERE A TIMEFRAME FOR THE MINISTER TO MAKE A DECISION?

Legally, no. However if he is concerned about Djokovic being a threat to public health, then he would want to make a decision as soon as possible, "certainly before the Australian Open begins", Tew said.