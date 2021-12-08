Djokovic on Australian Open entry list, no Serena Williams

Logo
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Davis Cup Semi-Finals - Serbia v Croatia - La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain - December 3, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his match against Croatia's Marin Cilic REUTERS/Susana Vera
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 29, 2021 Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich Pool via REUTERS/Jed Leicester
08 Dec 2021 02:04PM (Updated: 08 Dec 2021 02:01PM)
SYDNEY : World number one Novak Djokovic was named on the official entry list for next year's Australian Open on Wednesday but 23-times Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams was not included.

Djokovic, who was also on the entry list for the ATP Cup in Sydney when that was released on Tuesday, has declined to disclose his vaccination status despite everyone at Melbourne Park needing to be inoculated against COVID-19.

Williams, who won the last of her seven Australian Open titles in 2017, had an injury-disrupted season and has not played since she limped out of her first-round match at Wimbledon in tears due to the leg injury.

Tournament organiser Craig Tiley said last month that the 40-year-old American, who needs one more Grand Slam title to match Margaret Court's record of 24, would be playing at Melbourne Park from Jan. 17 to 30.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

