Djokovic back home in Serbia after Australia deportation

Djokovic is likely to be received as a hero in Serbia, with the fiasco in Melbourne appearing to only fuel his standing at home as a fighter who dared to challenge the establishment.

On Sunday night, the message "Nole you are the pride of Serbia" flashed from an LED-panel sign on a building in downtown Belgrade.

Before he was deported from Australia, Djokovic said that he was "extremely disappointed" after the Federal Court unanimously upheld the cancellation of his visa on public order grounds.

He now faces a possible three-year ban from Australia, where he was won nine of his 20 Grand Slam titles - a tally that equals the all-time record alongside Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

But while Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said "there was a very clear message sent" by the decision, he hinted that Djokovic could be allowed to return to Australia within three years.

"(The ban) does go over a three-year period, but there is the opportunity for them to return in the right circumstances and that would be considered at the time," Morrison said in a radio interview.

The humbled Djokovic boarded an Emirates flight from Melbourne's Tullamarine airport and arrived in Dubai before dawn on Monday, accompanied by a retinue of coaches and aides.

Twice in the last 11 days, Australia's government had ripped up Djokovic's visa and placed him in immigration detention - saying that his presence could fuel anti-vaccine sentiment amid a wave of cases of the Omicron variant.

The Serbian star fought the decision in court, winning one round but losing Sunday's decider in Australia's Federal Court, ending a week of legal drama.

"I hope that we can all now focus on the game and tournament I love," Djokovic said, acknowledging the game was up.

The controversy looks set to rumble on, with Djokovic's image seriously damaged and Australia feeding a growing reputation for hostility towards visitors.