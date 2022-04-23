Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Djokovic into Belgrade final after fighting past Khachanov
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Djokovic into Belgrade final after fighting past Khachanov

Djokovic into Belgrade final after fighting past Khachanov

Novak Djokovic is a win away from the 87th title of his career (Photo: AFP/Pedja MILOSAVLJEVIC)

23 Apr 2022 11:58PM (Updated: 23 Apr 2022 11:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BELGRADE: Novak Djokovic reached his first final of the year at the Serbia Open on Saturday (Apr 23) after recovering from a set down to beat Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-1 6-2.

The world number one will face Andrey Rublev or Fabio Fognini as he bids for a third Belgrade crown, and the 87th title of his career.

For the third match in a row, Djokovic dropped the first set after losing his serve in the opening game, but the Serb stepped up his level in the second and third sets.

Djokovic beat the 26th-ranked Khachanov for the fifth straight meeting and sixth time in seven matches.

The Belgrade event is only Djokovic's third of 2022. He was deported from Melbourne - and denied the chance to defend his Australian Open title - after he entered the country unvaccinated.

He was also barred from playing at the Indian Wells and Miami Masters over his controversial Covid-19 stance.

The 34-year-old made the last eight in Dubai in February and then lost his opening match at the Monte Carlo Masters last week.

Source: AFP/gs

Related Topics

tennis Novak Djokovic

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us