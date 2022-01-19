Logo
Djokovic buys 80per cent in Danish biotech developing COVID-19 treatment - CEO
Djokovic bets on a COVID cure as he quests for tennis history

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic arrives at Nikola Tesla Airport, after the Australian Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa to play in the Australian Open, in Belgrade, Serbia January 17, 2022. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

19 Jan 2022 11:59PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2022 02:13AM)
COPENHAGEN :Tennis champion Novak Djokovic has an 80per cent stake of Danish biotech firm QuantBioRes, which is aiming to develop a medical treatment to counter COVID-19, the company's chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

CEO Ivan Loncarevic, who described himself as an entrepreneur, said the investment was made in June 2020 but declined to say how much it was.

QuantBioRes has around 11 researchers working in Denmark, Australia and Slovenia, according to Loncarevic, who stressed they were working on a treatment, not a vaccine.

The company is developing a peptide, which inhibits the coronavirus from infecting the human cell, expects to launch clinical trials in Britain this summer, he added.

A spokesperson for Djokovic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The tennis number one has stoked global debate about the rights of people who opt not to get vaccinated after he was deported from Australia on Sunday night, ruling him out of the Australian Open.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard;Editing by Alison Williams and Pravin Char)

Source: Reuters

