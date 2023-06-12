Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Djokovic claims record 23rd Grand Slam title with third French Open
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Djokovic claims record 23rd Grand Slam title with third French Open

12 Jun 2023 12:37AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Novak Djokovic claimed a record-breaking 23rd men's singles Grand Slam title when he beat Norway's Casper Ruud 7-6(1) 6-3 7-5 in the French Open final on Sunday.

The Serbian is now the only male player to have won each of the four Grand Slams - Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open - at least three times.

Fourth seed Ruud, playing in his third major final after Roland Garros and the U.S. Open, got off to the better start with an early break.

Djokovic, however, rallied back to win the tiebreak, then cruised through the second set and tightened his grip when it mattered in the third.

The 36-year-old third seed sealed an emphatic win when Ruud sent a forehand wide on the second match point.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.