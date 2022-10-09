Djokovic cruises past Tsitsipas to win Astana title

Novak Djokovic lifted the Astana Open trophy in Kazakhstan after sealing a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 victory over third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday (Oct 9).

The Serbian Wimbledon champion took his win streak to nine after wrapping up the final in 75 minutes without facing a break point and booked his place at next month's ATP Finals.

"I'm just very grateful and blessed to be able to play this well at this stage of my life," Djokovic told reporters.

It was the fourth title of the year for 35-year-old Djokovic and the 90th tour-level trophy of his career.

"Obviously, I didn't know the amount of finals I was going to play, the amount of tournaments I was going to win, but my intention was always to reach the highest heights in our sport," Djokovic told reporters.

Greek Tsitsipas has now lost all nine ATP 500 finals he has reached.