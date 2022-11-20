Logo
Djokovic defeats Fritz to reach ATP final
Djokovic defeats Fritz to reach ATP final
Tennis - ATP Finals Turin - Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy - November 19, 2022 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his semi final match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Tennis - ATP Finals Turin - Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy - November 19, 2022 Taylor Fritz of the U.S. in action during his semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Tennis - ATP Finals Turin - Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy - November 19, 2022 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his semi final match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Tennis - ATP Finals Turin - Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy - November 19, 2022 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his semi final match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
20 Nov 2022 12:52AM (Updated: 20 Nov 2022 12:52AM)
Novak Djokovic beat American Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals on Saturday, despite having a bad day in his own opinion, to move to within one win of matching Roger Federer's record of six titles at the season finale.

Djokovic, chasing a sixth title at the event, prevailed 7-6(5) 7-6(6) and will play either Casper Ruud or Andrey Rublev in Sunday's final.

“I had to fight to survive,” the 35-year-old Serbian said after his hard-fought victory over one hour 54 minutes at the Pala Alpitour in Turin.

“I didn’t feel very reactive today or very comfortable. I knew coming into today’s match from yesterday’s gruelling battle against (Daniil) Medvedev... it would take me some time to adjust and find the dynamic movement I need against Fritz, who is one of the best servers on the Tour.

“I am very pleased to have overcome this one as I don’t think it was one of my best days with my tennis but I managed to hang in there.”

If Djokovic wins the final, he will claim the biggest prize in tennis history, cashing in $4,740,300 for lifting the tournament trophy undefeated.

Source: Reuters

