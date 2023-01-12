Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Djokovic faces Carballes Baena, Swiatek meets Niemeier at Australian Open
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Djokovic faces Carballes Baena, Swiatek meets Niemeier at Australian Open

Djokovic faces Carballes Baena, Swiatek meets Niemeier at Australian Open
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Adelaide International - Memorial Drive Tennis Club, Adelaide, Australia - January 7, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his semi final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Djokovic faces Carballes Baena, Swiatek meets Niemeier at Australian Open
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 11, 2021 Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena in action during his second round match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Djokovic faces Carballes Baena, Swiatek meets Niemeier at Australian Open
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - United Cup - Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney, Australia - January 6, 2023 Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts during her semi final match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Djokovic faces Carballes Baena, Swiatek meets Niemeier at Australian Open
FILE PHOTO: Sep 5, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Jule Niemeier of Germany hits to Iga Swiatek of Poland on day eight of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
12 Jan 2023 01:01PM (Updated: 12 Jan 2023 01:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : Novak Djokovic will begin his quest for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title against Roberto Carballes Baena while top-ranked Iga Swiatek meets Jule Niemeier, following the draw for the year's first Grand Slam on Thursday.

Defending champion Rafa Nadal will look for his first win of 2023 when he takes on Jack Draper in his opener, as the Spanish top seed looks to put an injury-hit 2022 and a shaky start to the new season behind him.

Nadal won last year's title in an epic final beating Russian Daniil Medvedev, who takes on Marcos Giron first. Second seed Casper Ruud - twice a runner-up on the Grand Slam stage last year - plays Tomas Machac.

Swiatek, who has largely dominated the women's game after the retirement last year of Australian Ash Barty following her triumph at Melbourne Park, starts her bid for a fourth major with a potentially tricky clash against German Niemeier.

Women's world number two Ons Jabeur will begin her latest attempt to become the first Arab player to claim a Grand Slam singles title when she plays Tamara Zidansek. Tunisian Jabeur was runner-up at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open last year.

Sofia Kenin and Victoria Azarenka will meet in an opening round clash featuring two former champions.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.