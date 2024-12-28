Djokovic, Kyrgios relishing partnership in Brisbane doubles

Novak Djokovic said teaming up with Nick Kyrgios in the Brisbane International was going to be a fun experience as the 24-times Grand Slam winner arrived in the city on Saturday ahead of the Australian Open tune-up tournament.

The duo had locked horns in the past when Kyrgios labelled Djokovic "boneheaded" and a "tool" but they have since developed a close friendship after the latest of their three meetings, in the 2022 Wimbledon final.

"It's going to be fun," said Djokovic, who is using the tournament to gear up for a tilt at a record-extending 11th Australian Open trophy.

"We texted about it and we spoke earlier in Wimbledon (this year) about playing together when he's back on tour. We've got the first chance right away in the first week of the season."

Kyrgios, who has played only one singles tour match in the last two years due to knee, foot and wrist injuries, joked that it was only natural for the 37-year-old Djokovic to be excited about their partnership.

"Everyone thinks that it's a pleasure playing with him (but) it's actually a pleasure playing with me ... Let's be real," the maverick Australian joked.

"No, look we wanted to play one time at least before either his career ends or mine finishes.

"Whenever you have a team like this it's important that the fans get that. Because that's what tennis is about, having two great personalities and trying to have some fun out there."

The Brisbane event main draw will run from Sunday to Jan. 5 before the Australian Open begins on Jan. 12.