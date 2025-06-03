Djokovic meets Zverev in French Open quarters with unfinished business

PARIS : The French Open quarter-finals continue on Wednesday with top seed Jannik Sinner in action, Novak Djokovic facing his first true test when he takes on Alexander Zverev and an all-American clash between Coco Gauff and Madison Keys.

TOP MEN'S MATCH: ALEXANDER ZVEREV V NOVAK DJOKOVIC

As Djokovic chases a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title, 28-year-old third seed Zverev is still seeking his first major crown.

Zverev has had more success at the claycourt major than any of the others, with three semi-final appearances between 2021-2023, and he reached the final last year where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz after being one set away from the title.

The two have not met on clay since 2019 and Djokovic has unfinished business having retired injured last time they met in the Australian Open semi-final in January.

"He's 10 years younger, he calls himself a veteran of the game. What should I call myself, then?," Djokovic joked after booking his quarter-final place with his 100th victory at Roland Garros.

Djokovic holds an 8-5 win-loss record against Zverev, who said the Serbian - the sixth seed this year - would never be a dark horse.

"The guy won 24 Grand Slams. He's never going to be a black horse. He definitely knows how to play tennis," Zverev said.

"He definitely knows what it means to be on the big stage and to play big matches. There is no doubt about that."

TOP WOMEN'S MATCH: MADISON KEYS V COCO GAUFF

As Keys looks to stay unbeaten in Grand Slam matches this year, the Australian Open champion plays an American for the third consecutive round when she takes on Coco Gauff, a fellow major winner.

Both players have won one hardcourt Grand Slam each but Gauff has started adapting to clay and shown she can be a worthy contender for the title having reached the finals in Madrid and Rome last month.

"Coco is obviously pretty dominant on clay. I would say it's probably her best surface to play on. It's obviously a big challenge," Keys said.

"For me, it's going to be a lot about trying to balance going after things. But knowing with her ability to cover the court, you're going to have to win the point multiple times before it's actually over."

Gauff is looking to replicate her 2022 run to the final and the 21-year-old said she is now more mature.

"I'm less nervous going into matches, for sure, and knowing just the ups and downs of tennis and of a tennis match," she said.

"I still feel the years here, I feel like I get better with each match. I felt like that was something that I did in '22 and last year as well, and something I'm doing here right now."

PUNCHING ABOVE THEIR WEIGHT

Two unseeded players remain at Roland Garros where both have delighted crowds and punched above their weight - Alexander Bublik and local hope Lois Boisson, who is ranked world number 361.

Bublik has won more claycourt matches than in his previous three years combined and the 27-year-old has earned a quarter-final match-up with top seed Jannik Sinner.

In the women's draw, Boisson will hope for more than just the sparse post-lunch crowd that watched her stun world number three Jessica Pegula on Monday, when the wildcard plays sixth seed Mirra Andreeva.

FRENCH OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON WEDNESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (play begins at 0900 GMT)

7-Madison Keys (U.S.) v 2-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

6-Mirra Andreeva (Russia) v Lois Boisson (France)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan)

3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v 6-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)