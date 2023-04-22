Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Djokovic to miss Madrid Open say organisers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Djokovic to miss Madrid Open say organisers

Djokovic to miss Madrid Open say organisers

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 13, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his round of 16 match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

22 Apr 2023 09:17PM (Updated: 22 Apr 2023 09:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of next week's Madrid Open, organisers said on Saturday, with the world number one joining Rafa Nadal on the sidelines.

Djokovic, who was unable to play in the U.S. hardcourt swing earlier this year because he has not been vaccinated against COVID, was preparing for the clay season but got knocked out early at the Monte Carlo Masters and Banja Luka Open.

"I didn't feel well on the court, my legs were slow and my footwork was torpid, many missed shots, totally without direction," said the 35-year-old Serb after his quarter-final defeat by Dusan Lajovic at the Banja Luka event.

Djokovic said, however, that he was still hopeful of finding his groove on clay before next month's French Open.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery, we hope to see you back on court as soon as possible, Nole," organisers said in a statement without giving any details on Djokovic's condition.

Nadal announced earlier this week that he would miss the Madrid tournament after a setback in his recovery from a hip injury sustained at the Australian Open in January.

The two players share the record for most Grand Slam titles, with 22 each. The French Open, the second Grand Slam of the season, begins on May 28.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.