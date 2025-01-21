Djokovic outclasses Alcaraz in late-night blockbuster at Australian Open

MELBOURNE :History-chasing Novak Djokovic turned back the clock at the Australian Open for a vintage display that sent his young rival Carlos Alcaraz spinning out of the Grand Slam and the 37-year-old Serb into his 50th major semi-final on Tuesday.

Paula Badosa stunned Coco Gauff to reach the last four at a major for the first time and will next meet her best friend and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, who booked the intriguing match-up with a battling win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Alexander Zverev overcame Tommy Paul to also go through but the focus on the 10th day of the championships was mostly on the evening blockbuster that determined his next opponent.

Djokovic, who is eyeing a record 25th Grand Slam title and 11th at his happiest hunting ground, delighted fans with a 4-6 6-4 6-3 6-4 victory over 21-year-old French Open and Wimbledon champion Alcaraz to end his ambitious career Grand Slam bid.

"Best match of the tournament for me and possibly one of the best matches that was played on the men's side," said Djokovic, who overcame an early injury to prevail in three hours and 37 minutes, finishing past 1 a.m. at Melbourne Park.

"I'm super proud to push this one through in four sets. Carlos brings so much energy and intensity on the court. He always demands the best of his opponent in order to have a chance to win against him.

"Credit to him for fighting. I think we both gave all on the court tonight. Hopefully people saw that."

Sabalenka also had an extended spell on Rod Laver Arena, as she negotiated windy conditions for a 6-2 2-6 6-3 win over 27th- seeded Russian Pavlyuchenkova that kept her quest for a third straight title at Melbourne Park going.

"Honestly, I was just praying today. I was just praying to put the ball back in these tough conditions," Sabalenka said.

A familiar rival lies in wait for Sabalenka after Badosa defeated Gauff 7-5 6-4 to bring a shuddering halt to the third-seeded American's 13-match winning streak.

IN CONTROL

Gauff's compatriot Paul had the better of the first three sets against second seed Zverev but ended up on the wrong side of a 7-6(1) 7-6(0) 2-6 6-1 scoreline on a steamy centre court.

Zverev counted his blessings after making the last four at Melbourne Park for the third time in five years, but was in no doubt what the tennis world was waiting for.

"No reason to stay here after you've just witnessed Zverev v Paul," the German joked to the crowd as he looked forward to the clash between Djokovic and four-times Grand Slam winner Alcaraz.

"It's two of the best players that probably ever touched a racket. Novak is the greatest of all time right now, Carlos is going to be one of them."

Alcaraz said he felt in control after winning the first set but allowed Djokovic back into the match and paid for it.

"In the second set I had to play a little bit better just to push him even more to the limit," Alcaraz said.

"Yeah, I saw that he had issues just moving a little bit. I had to push him a little bit more to the limit. I didn't do it. After that, he started to feel better and played such a great level. That was my biggest mistake today.

"Obviously when Novak is at this level, it's difficult. I had my chances. It was a really close match. I think most of the crucial points, it went to his side. When Novak is playing at this level, it's really difficult to find the way."

Gauff, the 2023 U.S. Open champion, was philosophical after her defeat, saying she would have felt crushed a couple of years ago but the world had not ended.

"Now I think it's just (feeling) disappointed that I could have done a little bit better in some areas," she said.

Defeats for Gauff and Paul removed two of the five Americans who made the quarter-finals, with Emma Navarro, Madison Keys and Ben Shelton in action on Wednesday.