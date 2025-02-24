Djokovic to play at Indian Wells after injury worries

NEW YORK : Novak Djokovic will play at Indian Wells, the ATP 1000-level tournament confirmed on social media, as the Serbian shakes off injury concerns and resumes his hunt for a 100th singles title.

The 24-times Grand Slam winner retired from his Australian Open semi-final against Alexander Zverev with a hamstring issue last month, and lost in the Qatar Open first round last week.

The 37-year-old said that he "played without pain" in Doha, but his disappointing display raised concerns among fans that he would not play in the Southern California event.

"A legend returns to the desert," the tournament wrote on X on Saturday, quieting concerns about whether he would play.

Five-times Indian Wells winner Djokovic will aim to become the third man to claim 100 singles titles in the professional era behind Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103).