Sport

Djokovic pounds Paul to reach 10th Australian Open final
Sport

Djokovic pounds Paul to reach 10th Australian Open final

Djokovic pounds Paul to reach 10th Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Tommy Paul of the U.S. in their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia on Jan 27, 2023. (Photo: AP/Aaron Favila)

27 Jan 2023 07:16PM (Updated: 27 Jan 2023 07:27PM)
MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic shrugged off controversy involving his father to reach a record-extending 10th Australian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 6-2 win over outgunned American Tommy Paul on Friday (Jan 27).

Nine-times champion Djokovic will meet third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's decider after the Greek booked his first final at Melbourne Park by beating Russian Karen Khachanov in the earlier semi-final.

Serbian Djokovic's father Srdjan created a distraction for his son ahead of the semi-final after a video emerged showing him posing with fans holding Russian flags, which were banned at Melbourne Park early in the tournament.

With Srdjan declining to attend the semi-final for fear of creating further disruption for his son, fourth seed Djokovic was in a foul mood early at Rod Laver Arena and surrendered a 5-1 lead in the first set as unseeded Paul rallied to 5-5.

Djokovic then knuckled down.

In a furious counter-attack, he won 14 of the next 17 games to seal another one-sided victory in his bid for a 22nd Grand Slam title.

Source: Reuters/rc

