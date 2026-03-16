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Djokovic pulls out of Miami Open with shoulder injury
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Djokovic pulls out of Miami Open with shoulder injury

Djokovic pulls out of Miami Open with shoulder injury

FILE PHOTO: Mar 11, 2026; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Novak Djokovic (SRB) takes a moment on the court after a long rally during his fourth round match against Jack Draper (GBR) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images/File Photo

16 Mar 2026 03:32AM
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March 15 : Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming Miami Open due to a right shoulder injury, tournament organisers said on Sunday.

The 38-year-old competed at Indian Wells last week, where defending champion Jack Draper rallied from a set down to beat the Serb on Wednesday. Djokovic also played doubles alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas in the California desert before exiting in the second round.

The 24-times Grand Slam champion has won the Miami Open six times, making him the most successful men's player in the tournament's history. He will now miss the chance to chase a record-breaking seventh crown, having reached the final last year before losing to Czech player Jakub Mensik.

The Miami Open begins on Wednesday, with qualifying beginning on Monday.

Source: Reuters
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