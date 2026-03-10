Logo
Logo

Sport

Djokovic reaches Indian Wells last 16 as Pegula fights back to progress
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Djokovic reaches Indian Wells last 16 as Pegula fights back to progress

Djokovic reaches Indian Wells last 16 as Pegula fights back to progress

Mar 2, 2026; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Novak Djokovic (SRB) waves to fans as he enters the court for a practice session for the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

10 Mar 2026 04:56AM (Updated: 10 Mar 2026 05:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

INDIAN WELLS, California, March 9 - Third seed Novak Djokovic overcame a second-set reverse to beat American Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-4 1-6 6-4 at Indian Wells on Monday and reach the last 16 for the first time since 2017.

The 24-times Grand Slam champion, who has won a record-equalling five titles at the California desert event, won the first set but was taken apart in the second before asserting his authority to seal victory in two hours and two minutes.

"Great performance from Alex," Djokovic said. "We know each other, we speak the same language, obviously, his whole family is Serbian. He's one of the best talents we have out there, particularly, one-handed backhand and, you know, it's very rare nowadays, and he's played a great tournament so far.

"Today I knew if he serves well and if he picks his spot in the box, it's going to be hard to break. That's what happened, actually. I mean, he was serving extremely well," the 38-year-old added.

In the women's draw, fifth seed Jessica Pegula demonstrated her resilience by recovering to defeat Jelena Ostapenko 4-6 6-3 6-2 and book her place in the fourth round.

The American dropped the opening set to the hard-hitting Latvian and former French Open champion before finding her range to take the next two sets and seal a hard-fought victory.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement