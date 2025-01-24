Logo
Djokovic retires injured to put Zverev in Australian Open final
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 24, 2025 Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his semi final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 24, 2025 Serbia's Novak Djokovic waves to the crowd as he leaves the court after retiring from his semi final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 24, 2025 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 24, 2025 Serbia's Novak Djokovic shakes hands with Germany's Alexander Zverev after retiring from their semi final match REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
24 Jan 2025 01:13PM (Updated: 24 Jan 2025 01:21PM)
MELBOURNE : Novak Djokovic retired injured after losing the first set 7-6(5) against Alex Zverev on Friday to put the German through to his first Australian Open final.

Zverev will meet the winner of the Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton match in Sunday's decider as he bids for his first Grand Slam title.

Djokovic's long wait for a record 25th major title will go on, a year after he exited Melbourne Park with a semi-final loss to Sinner.

There were doubts about his fitness ahead of the match and he came out at Rod Laver Arena with his left thigh strapped.

But there was little indication Djokovic was struggling until late in the set when he noticeably began trudging slowly between points and muttering in frustration at his players' box.

After losing the set, he promptly informed Zverev that he could not go on and shook hands with the chair umpire before exiting to a chorus of boos from the crowd.

"The very first thing I want to say is, please guys, don't boo a player when he goes out with injury," Zverev said in his on-court interview.

"I know that everybody paid for tickets and wants to see hopefully a five-set match.

"He has won this tournament with an abdominal tear, won this tournament with a hamstring injury.

"So please show some respect."

Source: Reuters

