Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Djokovic seeks special permission to enter US, brother says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Djokovic seeks special permission to enter US, brother says

Djokovic seeks special permission to enter US, brother says

FILE PHOTO: Jan 29, 2023; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a shot against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the men's final on day fourteen of the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

11 Feb 2023 11:46AM (Updated: 11 Feb 2023 11:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, one of the most high-profile unvaccinated athletes in the world, has applied for special permission to enter the United States to play at the Indian Wells and Miami Open, his brother Djordje said on Friday.

The U.S. vaccine requirement for foreign air travellers is not expected to be lifted before main draw action at Indian Wells kicks off on March 9. The Miami Open runs from March 22 to April 2.

World number one Djokovic was named this week on the entry list for Indian Wells, where he is a five-time champion.

"Novak has to obtain special permission as the U.S. is still denying entry to non-vaccinated persons, which is simply unbelievable as the whole world is open and sports events feature vaccinated and non-vaccinated athletes alike," Djordje told Serbian news agency Tanjug.

"Novak has submitted all the required documentation and a request, and the directors of the Indian Wells and Miami tournaments have publicly said Novak is needed at those tournaments and that they want him to come.

"There are only a few days to go before a decision is made and what remains for us to do is hope for a positive outcome."

Last month, Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas saidit would be a "disgrace" if Djokovic was not allowed to compete at Indian Wells and other tournaments in the United States this year.

Djokovic missed last year's Australian Open and was deported from the country due to his vaccine status. He regained entry into the tournament this year and won it to claim a record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title.

The 35-year-old has previously said he would miss Grand Slams rather than receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.