Djokovic set to return next month in Dubai

MELBOURNE : Novak Djokovic is set to return to action in Dubai next month for the first time since he was deported from Australia over his COVID-19 vaccination status ahead of the Melbourne Park Grand Slam.

The 34-year-old Serb, who is unvaccinated, was deported after an 11-day rollercoaster involving two visa cancellations, two court challenges and five nights in two stints at an immigration detention hotel where asylum seekers are held.

Organisers of the ATP 500 Dubai Tennis Championships said the Serb was entered for the tournament, which is scheduled to start on Feb. 21.

"We are delighted to see Novak back in Dubai for the 12th time when he will be seeking his sixth title and we wish him the best of luck," said Colm McLoughlin, chief executive of Dubai Duty Free.

Djokovic's official website also confirmed his participation in the Dubai tournament.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Peter Rutherford)