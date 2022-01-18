Logo
Djokovic sponsor Lacoste to contact tennis star to review events in Australia
FILE PHOTO: Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic walks in Melbourne Airport before boarding a flight, after the Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa to play in the Australian Open, in Melbourne, Australia, January 16, 2022. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

18 Jan 2022 02:44AM (Updated: 18 Jan 2022 03:02AM)
PARIS: French apparel brand Lacoste, a sponsor of Novak Djokovic, said on Monday it would contact the world men's tennis No 1 to review events in Australia.

The player, who has not been vaccinated, was deported from Australia on Sunday ahead of the Australian Open after losing a court bid to have the cancellation of his visa overturned. He is now in his native Serbia, where he received a rapturous welcome.

"As soon as possible, we will be in touch with Novak Djokovic to review the events that have accompanied his presence in Australia," Lacoste said in an emailed statement.

Source: Reuters

