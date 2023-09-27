Logo
Djokovic swaps racket for driver for Ryder Cup round
Golf - The 2023 Ryder Cup - Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy - September 27, 2023 Team Monty's Novak Djokovic plays his second shot on the 1st hole during the All-Star match REUTERS/Phil Noble
Golf - The 2023 Ryder Cup - Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy - September 27, 2023 Team Monty's Novak Djokovic with Team Pavin's Carlos Sainz during the All-Star match REUTERS/Phil Noble
Golf - The 2023 Ryder Cup - Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy - September 27, 2023 Team Monty's Novak Djokovic tees off on the 1st hole during the All-Star match REUTERS/Carl Recine
Golf - The 2023 Ryder Cup - Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy - September 27, 2023 Team Monty's Novak Djokovic and Kipp Popert line up a putt on the 1st green during the All-Star match REUTERS/Phil Noble
27 Sep 2023 08:07PM
ROME : World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic is a six-time winner of the Rome Masters but on Wednesday he swapped his racket for a set of golf clubs to appear in the All Star Match in the build-up to the 44th Ryder Cup.

The Serbian, who claimed a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title by winning the U.S. Open this month, was playing alongside world number one golfer with disabilities Kipp Popert as part of Colin Montgomerie's team which also featured Gareth Bale.

"It's such an honour, a golden opportunity for a once in a lifetime experience," the nervous-looking 36-year-old said on the first tee surrounded by an enormous grandstand.

"Thanks to all the fans for coming and putting a bit of extra pressure on us on the first tee. It's a unique experience."

With hundreds of fans in the stands and many more lining the fairway, Djokovic initially walked out to address his ball with a tennis racket, before switching to a driver.

After a couple of practice swings were greeted with cries of "oles", he sent his ball down the first fairway, puffing out his cheeks with relief and thumping his heart.

Djokovic and England's Popert were up against Spain's F1 driver Carlos Sainz who recently won the Singapore Grand Prix and Italian G4D golfer Tommaso Perrino.

Source: Reuters

