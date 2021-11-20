Logo
Djokovic will have to be vaccinated to play Australian Open
Tennis - ATP Finals - Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy - November 19, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his group stage match against Britain's Cameron Norrie REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

20 Nov 2021 07:04AM (Updated: 20 Nov 2021 07:03AM)
MELBOURNE : World number one Novak Djokovic and all other players will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to play the Australia Open next January, tournament chief Craig Tiley said on Saturday.

Djokovic has declined to disclose whether he is vaccinated and said that he would await until Tennis Australia revealed the health protocols before he made a decision about playing at Melbourne Park.

"We would love to have Novak here, he knows that he'll have to be vaccinated to play here," Tiley told reporters at the tournament launch.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

