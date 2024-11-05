Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals due to injury

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the season-ending ATP Finals due to an injury, the record 24-times Grand Slam champion said on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Serbian also withdrew from the Paris Masters, which was won by world number two Alexander Zverev on Sunday.

Djokovic, who won his first Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games in August, won last year's ATP Finals title by defeating twice major winner Jannik Sinner in the final.

"I was really looking forward to being there, but due to ongoing injury I won't be playing next week," Djokovic posted on his Instagram Story.

"Apologies to those who were planning to see me. Wishing all the players a great tournament. See you soon!"

Sinner, Zverev, four-times Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz, former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev and American Taylor Fritz have booked their spots at the ATP Finals, which will be held from Nov. 10-17 in Turin, Italy.