Djokovic withdraws from Australian Open warm-up in Adelaide
Tennis - ATP 250 - Hellenic Championship - Telekom Center Athens, Marousi, Greece - November 8, 2025 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his final match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti REUTERS/Louiza Vradi

06 Jan 2026 06:49AM
SYDNEY, Jan ‌6 : Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next week's Australian Open warm-up tournament in Adelaide to focus on being ready for the year's first Grand Slam at Melbourne Park. 

The ‌24-times major champion, who won ‌the Adelaide International in 2023, made the announcement in a statement on social media.

"To all my fans in Adelaide, unfortunately I'm not quite physically ready ‍to compete in the Adelaide International next week," the 38-year-old Serbian said.

"It's personally very disappointing to me, as I have such ​great memories of ‌winning the title there.

"My focus is now on my preparation for ​the Australian Open and I look forward ⁠to arriving in Melbourne ‌soon and seeing all the ​tennis fans in Australia."

Djokovic will be bidding for an 11th Australian Open ‍crown and record 25th Grand Slam title ⁠at Melbourne Park. The tournament runs from ​January 18 ‌to February 1.  

Source: Reuters
