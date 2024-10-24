Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Djokovic withdraws from Paris Masters
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Djokovic withdraws from Paris Masters

Djokovic withdraws from Paris Masters

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - 6 Kings Slam - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - October 19, 2024 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his third place match against Spain's Rafael Nadal REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

24 Oct 2024 04:43AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Paris Masters, both he and tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

Serbian Djokovic, 37, the reigning champion in Paris who has won a record 24 Grand Slam crowns and 40 Masters titles, did not reveal the reason for his withdrawal.

"Unfortunately, I won't be playing the Paris Masters this year," world number four Djokovic said in a statement on Instagram.

"I have a lot of great memories winning seven titles there and hope to be back with you next year."

The Paris indoor tournament runs from Oct. 28-Nov. 3.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement