Sport

Doan to start for Japan, Costa Rica make two changes
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Japan v Costa Rica - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Japan's Ritsu Doan and Takumi Minamino walk on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Issei Kato
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Japan v Costa Rica - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 27, 2022 Japan fans outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
27 Nov 2022 05:07PM (Updated: 27 Nov 2022 05:07PM)
DOHA : Coach Hajime Moriyasu has rewarded Ritsu Doan with a start in Japan's second Group E game against Costa Rica on Sunday after he scored as a substitute in Wednesday's stunning World Cup upset of Germany.

Doan's promotion was one of five changes to the starting line-up from the Germany match, with Miki Yamane coming into the defence in place of Hiroki Sakai.

Hidemasa Morita, Yuki Soma and Doan come into midfield with Ao Tanaka, Takefusa Kubo and Junya Ito dropping out, while Ayase Ueda will start up front in place of Daizen Maeda.

Costa Rica coach Luis Suarez largely kept faith with the team that suffered a humiliating 7-0 loss at the hands of Spain in their group opener.

Gerson Torres comes in for Jewisson Bennette in midfield, while Kendall Waston will line-up in a five-man defence in place of Carlos Martinez.

Source: Reuters

