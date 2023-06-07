Logo
Sport

Doctors stop sedation of PSG keeper Rico after riding accident
Sport

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Angers - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - January 11, 2023 Paris St Germain's Sergio Rico wearing a shirt in memory of Pele during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

07 Jun 2023 09:25PM
MADRID : Doctors have completely stopped sedating Paris St Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico, who had been in a medically-induced coma for 10 days following a riding accident, the hospital in the Spanish city of Sevilla treating the player said on Wednesday.

According to the hospital's medical report, Rico was "progressing favourably", though he remained in intensive care and his condition was still serious.

The Spaniard suffered severe injuries after being hit by a mule cart and a horse while taking part in an annual pilgrimage in southern Spain on May 28, his family said.

Spanish sports newspaper Marca reported that Rico had been riding a horse himself at the time of the accident.

Rico had been given permission by PSG to take part in the pilgrimage, according to his family.

The hospital said it would issue a new statement on Friday unless there were significant changes before then.

Source: Reuters

