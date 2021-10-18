Dodemaide named Australia selector

MELBOURNE : Former test all-rounder Tony Dodemaide has been named on Australia's panel of selectors with chairman George Bailey and coach Justin Langer, Cricket Australia said on Monday.

Dodemaide, who played 10 tests and 24 one-day internationals, completes the three-man panel, filling the place vacated by Trevor Hohns.

"He is an ideal fit for the selector role at this time and brings skills and experience that will complement George and Justin while adding value to the team and high performance area more broadly," Cricket Australia executive Ben Oliver said in a media release.

Dodemaide has held several senior administrative roles in cricket, including MCC Head of Cricket at Lord's, CEO of Western Australian Cricket and long-term boss of Cricket Victoria until 2018.

He will start work as a selector from mid-November, ahead of Australia's first Ashes test against England on Dec. 8 in Brisbane.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to make a contribution not only in the immediate tournaments and series but also to help chart the medium to longer term course of the Australian men's teams," he said.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Richard Pullin)