Dodgers celebrate World Series win with long-awaited parade

On Friday, for the first time in 36 years, the Dodgers were able to celebrate with fans in a downtown Los Angeles parade as well as a special gathering at Dodger Stadium.

"I'm totally overwhelmed with the amount of fans that are here," Japanese slugger Shohei Ohtani said through a translator.

"It has been an incredible year. I was so happy I was able to contribute. The fans, and everybody, have been so welcoming".

Cheering fans showed their love for players who were in a caravan on double-decker buses.

"This is incredible. LA really showed out," said Freddie Freeman, the World Series Most Valuable Player. "It's hard to believe. It hasn't sunk in yet.

"I think this has made up for 2020 too. These fans are going crazy. It's fun to be a part of. This is special. It's hard to even put into words. This makes everything so much better. This is amazing".