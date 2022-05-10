Logo
Dodgers to wear gay pride caps for first time in June
FILE PHOTO: Dodgers CEO Stan Kasten addresses a news conference held at the launch of mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 15, 2021. Irfan Khan/Pool via REUTERS

10 May 2022 04:14AM (Updated: 10 May 2022 05:25AM)
LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles Dodgers will wear customised on-field pride caps for the first time when the organisation celebrates its ninth annual LGBTQ+ night at Dodger Stadium on Jun 3, the team said on Monday.

The "LA" lettering on the famous Dodger blue caps will be filled in with the rainbow colors of the gay pride flag.

The Dodgers and the rival Giants will both wear their respective team's pride caps when they face off in San Francisco eight days later in a first for Major League Baseball (MLB).

"The Los Angeles Dodgers are proud to stand with and recognise the LGBTQ+ community in Los Angeles and globally," Dodgers CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement.

"The Dodgers have a history of breaking barriers and we're proud to be a part of another chapter in MLB history as the Dodgers and Giants each wear their team's pride caps on Jun 11.

"While our organisations have a long-storied rivalry on the field, we stand together when it comes to equality for all."

The move comes as gay rights advocates say the LGBTQ+ community has come under attack in states such as Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis in March signed a Republican-backed bill that bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for many young students.

The Dodgers (19-7) currently have the best record in baseball.

Source: Reuters

