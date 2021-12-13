Logo
Dolberg, Atal earn precious win for Nice at Rennes
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Stade Rennes v OGC Nice - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - December 12, 2021 OGC Nice's Khephren Thuram celebrates after the match with teammates REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Stade Rennes v OGC Nice - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - December 12, 2021 Stade Rennes' Gaetan Laborde looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Stade Rennes v OGC Nice - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - December 12, 2021 OGC Nice's Youcef Atal celebrates scoring their second goal with Kasper Dolberg REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
13 Dec 2021 12:29AM (Updated: 13 Dec 2021 12:56AM)
RENNES, France: Nice moved within one point of second-placed Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 when they beat them 2-1 away in a pulsating game on Sunday.

Christophe Galtier's side were in control after goals by Kasper Dolberg and Youcef Atal had put them 2-0 up, only for Rennes to reduce the deficit through Benjamin Bourigeaud and set up a thrilling finale.

Rennes have 31 points from 18 games with Nice in third place on 30 while leaders Paris St Germain, who host Monaco later on Sunday, have 42 points from 17 matches.

Champions Lille are 11th on 25 points after a goalless home draw against 13th-placed Olympique Lyonnais.

At the Roazhon Park, Nice went ahead on 19 minutes when Dolberg converted a penalty after Dante was fouled by Baptiste Santamaria.

Two minutes later, Nayef Aguerd's header hit the post as Rennes pushed for an equaliser but they suffered a major setback when striker Martin Terrier left the pitch sick to be replaced by Kamaleen Sulemana.

Dolberg had two more chances before the break but it was Atal who doubled the advantage six minutes into the second half with a superb strike into the roof of the net after being set up by the Denmark forward.

Dolberg came close again before Bourigeaud gave the hosts a lifeline when he beat Walter Benitez with a diving header.

The momentum swung and Rennes piled on the pressure but Benitez produced two superb saves to preserve the visitors' lead.

Source: Reuters

