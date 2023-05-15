Logo
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Espanyol v Barcelona - RCDE Stadium, Cornella de Llobregat, Spain - May 14, 2023 FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski reacts REUTERS/Albert Gea
Dominant Barcelona beat Espanyol to win 27th LaLiga title
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Espanyol v Barcelona - RCDE Stadium, Cornella de Llobregat, Spain - May 14, 2023 FC Barcelona's Jules Kounde celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Robert Lewandowski, Gavi and Alex Balde REUTERS/Albert Gea
15 May 2023 04:56AM
BARCELONA : Barcelona claimed their 27th LaLiga title on Sunday after two first-half goals from Robert Lewandowski spurred them to a 4-2 thrashing of city rivals Espanyol.

Barca moved to 85 points from 34 matches and extended their lead to an unassailable 14 points over second-placed Real Madrid.

Barca were the superior side against lowly Espanyol who are second from bottom and fighting to avoid relegation and opened the scoring early with a close-range strike by Lewandowski.

Alejandro Balde, who put it on a plate for Lewandowski's opener, scored Barca's second with a tap-in from a Pedri cross in the 20th minute.

Lewandowski extended Barca's lead five minutes before the break with another close-range finish from a Raphinha cross.

Defender Jules Kounde headed in Barca's fourth in the 53rd minute, before Javi Puado and Joselu scored consolation goals for Espanyol.

Source: Reuters

