Dominant Bayern crush third-placed Frankfurt 4-0 to restore eight point lead

MUNICH, Germany : Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich powered past third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 with an impressive display of high pressing football on Sunday to restore their eight point lead in the Bundesliga over second-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

The Bavarians were dominant throughout, while successfully nipping any planned Eintracht attack in the bud, and earning their first win in three matches across all competitions following two consecutive draws.

They are on 58 points in top spot with champions Leverkusen, 2-0 winners at Holstein Kiel on Saturday, in second place with 50. Eintracht are third on 42.

Bayern shot out of the blocks in a pulsating first half and had several golden chances, with Eintracht boxed into their own half, before Michael Olise tapped in a Leroy Sane cutback in stoppage time to give them a fully-deserved lead.

Bayern, who will face Leverkusen in the Champions League Round of 16 next month, suffered a blow with Joshua Kimmich taken off injured just before the break, but rebounded after the break.

They kept up the relentless pressure, adding a second goal with Hiroki Ito in the 61st after Eintracht keeper Kevin Trapp misjudged a corner.

It was the Japanese's first goal for his team and he became the first player from his country to score a league goal for Bayern.

With Harry Kane coming on as a second half substitute following his recovery from a calf injury, the hosts should have scored a third in the 78th but Sane, in front of goal, fired wide.

Jamal Musiala did it better in the 83rd, charging forward and finishing the move with a solo effort. With the Eintracht backline in tatters, substitute Serge Gnabry slotted in their fourth in stoppage time.