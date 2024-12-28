Dominant Brighton forced to settle for 0-0 draw with Brentford

BRIGHTON, England :Brighton & Hove Albion were held to a 0-0 draw by Brentford after dominating the mid-table Premier League clash but lacking a finishing touch despite having 24 shots at a misty American Express Stadium on Friday.

Fabian Hurzeler's hosts extended their winless run to six games and are 10th in the table with 26 points after 18 games, two points ahead of 11th-placed Brentford who are still without an away victory this season.

Hurzeler rued the two points lost.

"It's a disappointing feeling. In the locker room it's not a great atmosphere," he said. "But in the end it's our responsibility, we have to learn to win these games.

"In the end it's a business where you need to get results, we need to learn how to win these games."

Brighton peppered Mark Flekken's goal with shots all night after Julio Enciso set the tone in the fifth minute when Joao Pedro, with his back to goal, laid the ball off for the Paraguay international, who clattered his shot off the woodwork.

It was a sign of things to come for the 20-year-old Enciso, whose eight shots in the first half were the most by a player in the first half of a Premier League game since Luis Suarez's eight for Liverpool against Aston Villa in March, 2013.

Brentford's Yoane Wissa celebrated what he thought was a sumptuous goal against the run of play in the first half when he latched onto Mads Roerslev's through ball on the counter and fired into the top corner but it was ruled out for offside.

FLEKKEN INJURED

Flekken limped off late in the first half with a hamstring injury, which could have been costly with Brighton having had 15 shots to the visitors' two. However, back-up Hakon Valdimarsson and a resolute defence limited Brighton to a point.

Brentford fans shouted for a red card when Joao Pedro threw an elbow near Yehor Yarmoliuk's head in the second half after the Ukrainian dragged him back. But a lengthy VAR check ruled there was no violent conduct as Joao Pedro made no contact.

"As I understand the rules if you swing your arms to hit someone, if you hit someone or not it's a red card," frustrated Brentford manager Thomas Frank told Amazon Prime.

Brighton fans sang Solly March's name during an emotional standing ovation when the 30-year-old wing-back was brought on as a late substitute in his long-awaited return from a serious knee injury suffered in October 2023.

March had a terrific chance deep into added time but there would be no fairytale ending as he curled his effort just over.

"Frustrating, we're in a sticky patch at the moment and can't get a win," said Brighton defender Lewis Dunk.

March's effort was one of the two dozen shots on the night for the Seagulls to eight for Brentford, who grew into the game but could not secure an elusive away win, their two points on the road being the worst record in the top flight this season.

"We never play for one point in any game, but sometimes you have to look into the circumstances of the game," Frank said. "Overall I think it was a very good defensive performance. The mentality to dig in when needed is remarkable."