Dominant England hit six past plucky Iran in World Cup Group B opener

DOHA: They used mist machines to cope with the midday sun in the lead-up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but it was England who brought the heat and kept their cool on Monday (Nov 21) as they hammered Iran 6-2.

In front of a crowd of about 45,000 at the Khalifa International stadium, a Bukayo Saka double and goals from Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish sealed an emphatic victory for Gareth Southgate’s men in their Group B opener.

There were extraordinary scenes before the opening whistle as Iranian players stayed silent throughout the course of their national anthem with their raucous supporters drowning out the music with loud boos and jeers.

A popular revolt sparked by the death of young woman Mahsa Amini after her arrest for flouting Iran's strict Islamic dress code has gripped the country for over two months. Since then, dozens of Iranian public figures, athletes and artists have displayed solidarity with the protesters.

England immediately took the game to their opponents and Harry Maguire looked to have been bundled over in the box by Rouzbeh Cheshmi, but no penalty was given.

A quickly-taken free kick minutes later saw Harry Kane curl a dangerous cross into the box. Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand managed to get a touch on the ball and an onrushing Maguire could only direct his shot wide.